Conan Armie Hammer Halle Berry_00021715
Conan Armie Hammer Halle Berry_00021715

    Actor gets ditched for Halle Berry's dinner

Actor Armie Hammer tells Conan O'Brien about the time he was left alone to run a restaurant so an employee could deliver Indian food to actress Halle Berry.
Source: Team Coco

