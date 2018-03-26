Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Rapper apologizes after NRA interview backlash
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Rapper apologizes after NRA interview backlash
Rapper Killer Mike is apologizing for an interview he did with NRATV after facing backlash for his comments.
Source: HLN
Celebrities & Politics (15 Videos)
Rapper apologizes after NRA interview backlash
Oprah reacts to Trump calling her 'insecure'
Tom Hanks calls political climate 'hellacious'
Kid Rock teases Senate run
Controversial 'Clueless' star runs for Congress
Colbert announces 2020 run on Russian TV
Palin receiving backlash for White House photo
Colbert, Rogen troll Trump Jr. on Twitter
Rodman takes some credit for Warmbier release
Chance the Rapper donates to Chicago schools
The Rock, Tom Hanks reveal 2020 campaign
Tina Fey mocks Trump at fundraiser
Trudeau challenges Matthew Perry to rematch
Mindy Kaling disses senator, gets date
Bush pokes fun at Cheney
Inauguration singer calls out Trump policy
See More
Rapper apologizes after NRA interview backlash
Rapper Killer Mike is apologizing for an interview he did with NRATV after facing backlash for his comments.
Source: HLN