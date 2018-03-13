Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Rapper Craig Mack dies at 46
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Rapper Craig Mack dies at 46
Craig Mack, one of the artists who laid the foundation for Bad Boy Records, has died, the label's former director of marketing confirmed.
Source: HLN
Celebrities we've lost (15 Videos)
Rapper Craig Mack dies at 46
'M*A*S*H' actor passes away at 75
'House of Cards' actor Reg E. Cathey dies
'Frasier' actor John Mahoney dies
'Glee' Star dead at 35
Showbiz legend Rose Marie dies at 94
'Sound of Music' actress dies at 68
David Cassidy has died at 67
'Magnum, P.I.' actor John Hillerman dead at 84
Rapper Lil Peep dead at 21
Famed MLB pitcher Roy Halladay dead at 40
Musician Tom Petty dies at age 66
'Sopranos' actor Frank Vincent dies
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91
Glen Campbell dies at 81
Comedian, activist Dick Gregory dies at 84
See More
Rapper Craig Mack dies at 46
Craig Mack, one of the artists who laid the foundation for Bad Boy Records, has died, the label's former director of marketing confirmed.
Source: HLN