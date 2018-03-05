Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
The Oscars in 2 minutes
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
The Oscars in 2 minutes
Jordan Peele became the first African-American to win best original screenplay, and "The Shape of Water" won best picture at the 90th annual Academy Awards.
Source: CNN
Awards season (16 Videos)
The Oscars in 2 minutes
Oscars 2018 by the numbers
'Shape of Water' cast reacts to the film's creature
How 'Get Out' became an Oscar-worthy hit
'Phantom Thread': Lesley Manville's dress fitting for the Oscars
Gary Oldman transforms into Winston Churchill
The story behind viral song 'This is Me'
Oscars edition: Where have I seen them ...?
Confessions of an Oscars seat filler
#MeToo, Time's Up movements dominate awards season
The weird way Oscar votes are counted
How stars prepare for awards shows
Stars explain wearing black at Golden Globes
Stars discuss what's next for Time's Up movement
Actress asks female nominees to stand up
Rita Moreno wore her 1962 Oscars dress again
See More
The Oscars in 2 minutes
Jordan Peele became the first African-American to win best original screenplay, and "The Shape of Water" won best picture at the 90th annual Academy Awards.
Source: CNN