The Oscars in 2 minutes

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Actors Tiffany Haddish (L) and Maya Rudolph speak onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jordan Peele became the first African-American to win best original screenplay, and "The Shape of Water" won best picture at the 90th annual Academy Awards.
Source: CNN

