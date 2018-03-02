Breaking News
Kelly Ripa stands up for Seacrest on 'Live'
Kelly Ripa stood up for her co-host Ryan Seacrest on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" saying, "I know what a professional, great person you are, and I feel very, very bless to work with you."
