Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

title: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan on Instagram: "Tune in to our After Oscar Show on March 5th! #kellyandryan" duration: 00:00:00 site: Instagram author: null published: Wed Dec 31 1969 19:00:00 GMT-0500 (Eastern Standard Time) intervention: no description: null
title: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan on Instagram: "Tune in to our After Oscar Show on March 5th! #kellyandryan" duration: 00:00:00 site: Instagram author: null published: Wed Dec 31 1969 19:00:00 GMT-0500 (Eastern Standard Time) intervention: no description: null

    JUST WATCHED

    Kelly Ripa stands up for Seacrest on 'Live'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Kelly Ripa stands up for Seacrest on 'Live'

Kelly Ripa stood up for her co-host Ryan Seacrest on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" saying, "I know what a professional, great person you are, and I feel very, very bless to work with you."
Source: HLN

Celebs and Other Notables (17 Videos)

See More

Kelly Ripa stands up for Seacrest on 'Live'

Kelly Ripa stood up for her co-host Ryan Seacrest on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" saying, "I know what a professional, great person you are, and I feel very, very bless to work with you."
Source: HLN