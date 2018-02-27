Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Jennifer Lawrence: I was treated in 'abusive' way

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Jennifer Lawrence: I was treated in 'abusive' way

Jennifer Lawrence, alongside "Red Sparrow" director Francis Lawrence, tells Christiane Amanpour that she has been treated "in a way that I think now we would call abusive."
Source: CNN

Amanpour (12 Videos)

See More

Jennifer Lawrence: I was treated in 'abusive' way

Amanpour

Jennifer Lawrence, alongside "Red Sparrow" director Francis Lawrence, tells Christiane Amanpour that she has been treated "in a way that I think now we would call abusive."
Source: CNN