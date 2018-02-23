Brendan Fraser alleges that he was groped

Breaking News

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 11: Brendan Fraser of the television show 'Condor' speaks onstage during the AT&T AUDIENCE Network 2018 Winter TCA on January 11, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for DIRECTV) BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 14: Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk speaks onstage during the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards nomination announcement held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 14, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Actor Brendan Fraser is alleging that former Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Philip Berk groped him at a 2003 event.
