Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
BAFTA red carpet awash in black for #MeToo
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
BAFTA red carpet awash in black for #MeToo
The 71st British Academy Awards were held in London, an evening which saw the campaign for women's rights in the entertainment industry take center stage.
Source: CNN
Awards season (13 Videos)
BAFTA red carpet awash in black for #MeToo
Clarkson: I'm political when I need to be
Corden: I've been biting my nails over hosting
What to expect from the 2018 Grammys
The weird way Oscar votes are counted
Stars explain wearing black at Golden Globes
Watch: Best picture mix-up on stage
Conan repeats Oscars best picture mishap
SAG Awards in under 2 minutes
Kristen Bell jabs at first lady Melania Trump
Stars discuss what's next for Time's Up movement
Actress slams E! on live TV over pay inequality
'This Is Us' star on why she's wearing black
How stars prepare for awards shows
See More
BAFTA red carpet awash in black for #MeToo
The 71st British Academy Awards were held in London, an evening which saw the campaign for women's rights in the entertainment industry take center stage.
Source: CNN