title: Drake - God's Plan duration: 00:05:57 site: Youtube author: null published: Sat Feb 17 2018 00:00:01 GMT-0500 (Eastern Standard Time) intervention: yes description: God's Plan (Official Video) Song Available Here: https://Drake.lnk.to/ScaryHoursYD Directed by Karena Evans Executive Producers Director X & Taj Critchlow Produced by Fuliane Petikyan For Popp Rok Music video by Drake performing God's Plan. © 2018 Young Money Entertainment/Cash Money Records http://vevo.ly/Z6Unb9
    Drake donates $1M in 'God's Plan' music video

Rapper Drake's music video for his song "God's Plan" shows him donating the video's nearly $1 million budget to people throughout Miami.
