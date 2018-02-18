Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Drake donates $1M in 'God's Plan' music video
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Drake donates $1M in 'God's Plan' music video
Rapper Drake's music video for his song "God's Plan" shows him donating the video's nearly $1 million budget to people throughout Miami.
Source: CNN
Celebrity surprises (16 Videos)
Drake donates $1M in 'God's Plan' music video
Netflix stars help pull off surprise proposal
Watch Chance the Rapper crash 5th grade class
Donnie Wahlberg leaves a $2,000 tip
Coldplay invites unexpecting guest onstage
'This Is Us' cast surprises fans
Rapper surprises his grandma for her birthday
'Star Wars' star surprises veteran's family
Nicki Minaj pays college fees for fans
Watch Kristen Bell help teen get his prom date
Mark Zuckerberg surprises family at dinner
John Legend surprises commuters in London
Serena Williams sneaks up on fans during match
NFL star gives sick fan huge surprise
See actor sneak up on fan watching his show
Dwayne Johnson surprises military family
See More
Drake donates $1M in 'God's Plan' music video
Rapper Drake's music video for his song "God's Plan" shows him donating the video's nearly $1 million budget to people throughout Miami.
Source: CNN