Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
'Fixer Upper' stars expecting 5th child
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
'Fixer Upper' stars expecting 5th child
HGTV "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines announce they are expecting their fifth child.
Source: HLN
Celebrity babies (16 Videos)
'Fixer Upper' stars expecting 5th child
Khloé Kardashian confirms pregnancy
Jason Biggs introduces baby to movie dad
Kim and Kanye welcome third child
Chrissy Teigen pregnant with second child
Iglesias, Kournikova share new baby photos
John Stamos expecting first child with fiancée
William and Kate expecting third child
Serena Williams shows off new baby girl
Beyonce posts first photo of twins
George and Amal Clooney welcome twin babies
Janet Jackson welcomes baby boy
Cardi B reveals apparent baby bump on 'SNL'
Watch Kate Hudson's big reveal
Fun ways celebs reveal they're pregnant
Kylie Jenner announces a baby girl
See More
'Fixer Upper' stars expecting 5th child
HGTV "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines announce they are expecting their fifth child.
Source: HLN