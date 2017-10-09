Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Weinstein empire unravels amid scandal
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Weinstein empire unravels amid scandal
After being accused of sexual misconduct by nearly 70 women, Harvey Weinstein was fired. Four months later, the Weinstein Company is selling most of its assets.
Source: CNN
Harvey Weinstein controversy (15 Videos)
Weinstein empire unravels amid scandal
Rose McGowan uses newfound voice as advocate
Uma Thurman posts car crash video
Uma Thurman breaks silence on Harvey Weinstein
Report: Weinstein had secret 'hit list'
Latest Weinstein allegations could lead to arrest
Farrow: Weinstein spy befriended actress
Rose McGowan: 'I have been slut-shamed'
Anita Hill speaks on Weinstein, Trump scandals
Hollywood talked about Weinstein years ago
'SNL' takes on Harvey Weinstein
British actress accuses Weinstein of rape
Actress: Weinstein got naked, chased me
A-list stars speak out on Weinstein
Ashley Judd on Weinstein: I just fled
See More
Weinstein empire unravels amid scandal
After being accused of sexual misconduct by nearly 70 women, Harvey Weinstein was fired. Four months later, the Weinstein Company is selling most of its assets.
Source: CNN