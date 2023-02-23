CNN's Richard Quest asks 'Dr. Doom' economist what he would do with $1,000 amid inflation
CNN's Richard Quests speaks with economist Nouriel Roubini, otherwise known as 'Dr. Doom,' about inflation.
01:29 - Source: CNN
Economy 15 videos
CNN's Richard Quest asks 'Dr. Doom' economist what he would do with $1,000 amid inflation
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
'The system is stressed to the max': United CEO weighs in on industry woes
03:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bankers dig in as recession looms in Europe
06:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Disney just threw down the gauntlet in the WFH battle
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear why this bar owner decided to open a non-alcoholic bar
03:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'You're just a hamster spinning on a wheel': Restaurant owner struggles to stay open
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Is housing a buyer's market or a seller's market? CEO explains why it's neither
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Men are dropping out of the workforce. Here's why
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness
Is the economy as bad as it seems? Maybe not
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Bank of America CEO predicts 'mild recession' next year
04:22
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness
Some Americans being forced to pick between paying for groceries and heating their homes
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter shows what consumer price growth means for inflation
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Grocery chain CEO on food prices: 'My crystal ball is broken'
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN Business