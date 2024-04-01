Video Ad Feedback
It's April Fools' Day. Here's a history of one of the world's most iconic pranks
How did a simple rubber bag become an enduring prank? Novelty historian and collector Mardi Timm explains the history of the whoopee cushion.
Source: CNN
Design around the world 30 videos
It's April Fools' Day. Here's a history of one of the world's most iconic pranks
02:39
Source: CNN
Este es el color del año 2024, según Pantone
01:30
Source: CNN
A brief history of the red carpet
01:19
Source: CNN
How red lipstick became a symbol of strength
02:11
Source: CNN
The story behind Pac-Man and his ghosts
03:17
Source: CNN
SR-71 Blackbird: Still the world's fastest plane
01:49
Source: CNN
NASA's X-15 is still the world's fastest manned aircraft
03:10
Source: CNN
Haunting virtual floods submerge cities around the world
02:56
Source: CNN
The future of fashion? Stunning textiles dyed with bacteria
02:33
Source: CNN
Can robots transform Chinese architecture?
02:26
Source: CNN
A swarm of drones lights up the night's sky
02:32
Source: CNN
Artificial gills for humans could become a reality
01:37
Source: CNN
Twisting molten syrup into spectacular crystal
03:09
Source: CNN
Explore art deco Miami with Studio Swine
03:53
Source: CNN
Alberto Alessi's principles of good design
03:16
Source: CNN
Thomas Heatherwick unlocks design's soulful side
01:36
Source: CNN
Is this building being 'censored'?
02:18
Source: CNN
Olympic torch designers unveil their latest project
04:12
Source: CNN
Meet the man who invented the emoji
01:12
Source: CNN
Riding the world's most luxurious train
03:35
Source: CNN
Watch how a firework is made
02:13
Source: CNN
Is this the world's most revered piano?
02:53
Source: CNN
Arizona Muse's six definitive designs
02:55
Source: CNN
'There's nothing frivolous about fashion'
01:42
Source: CNN
How to design the perfect workplace
02:32
Source: CNN
Es Devlin's magical stage design
03:38
Source: CNN
Studio Swine's 'blossoming' sculpture
01:02
Source: CNN
Why do we design robots to look like humans?
01:10
Source: CNN
Virtual reality just got (more) interesting
02:58
Source: CNN
This is how you design the perfect city
01:55
Source: CNN