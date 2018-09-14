Franchise Freedom by Studio Drift Photo Measure
Video Ad Feedback
A swarm of drones lights up the night's sky
In Studio Drift's "Franchise Freedom," 300 glowing drones fly in an eye-catching choreographed spectacle.
02:32 - Source: CNN
Design around the world 37 videos
Franchise Freedom by Studio Drift Photo Measure
Video Ad Feedback
A swarm of drones lights up the night's sky
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20200505-pantone-swatches
Video Ad Feedback
What color is 2021? Luckily, it's less blue than 2020
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
RedCarpet_Card_03
Video Ad Feedback
A brief history of the red carpet
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
UK politics color branding RESTRICTED
Video Ad Feedback
The history of colors in British politics
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
RedLipstick_Still 5
Video Ad Feedback
How red lipstick became a symbol of strength
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
An employee plays the video game Pac-Man (1980) during an exhibition preview featuring 14 video games acquired by The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, March 1, 2013. The MoMA acquired 14 video games entering its collection as part of an ongoing research on interaction design. AFP PHOTO/EMMANUEL DUNAND (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
The story behind Pac-Man and his ghosts
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pride flag style animation 1
Video Ad Feedback
Pride 2019: A history of the rainbow flag
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SR-71B Blackbird aerial reconnaissance aircraft photographed over snow capped mountains in 1995.
Video Ad Feedback
SR-71 Blackbird: Still the world's fastest plane
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
X15 DV 1
Video Ad Feedback
NASA's X-15 is still the world's fastest manned aircraft
03:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SwissGuard03
Video Ad Feedback
Vatican's Swiss Guards get new 3D-printed helmet
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN