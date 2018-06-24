WaPo: Enquirer sent stories to Cohen for review

Breaking News

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's personal attorney, takes a phone call as he sits outside near the Loews Regency hotel on Park Ave on April 13, 2018 in New York City. (Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
A Washington Post article highlights the relationship between President Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen and the National Enquirer, stating that Cohen was able to read some stories prior to publication. CNN's Brian Stelter talks with the story's writer, Sarah Ellison, about the Post's use of anonymous sources in its reporting.
