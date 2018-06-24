Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Time Magazine Trump
Time Magazine Trump

    JUST WATCHED

    Time editor defends controversial cover

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Time editor defends controversial cover

Time Magazine editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal weighs in on the controversial cover featuring an image of a crying toddler superimposed next to President Trump, who is towering over the child. Critics claim the cover is misleading because the child is not one of the thousands of children who have been separated from their parents at the border.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and immigration (17 Videos)

See More

Time editor defends controversial cover

Reliable Sources

Time Magazine editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal weighs in on the controversial cover featuring an image of a crying toddler superimposed next to President Trump, who is towering over the child. Critics claim the cover is misleading because the child is not one of the thousands of children who have been separated from their parents at the border.
Source: CNN