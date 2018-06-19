An ICE raid shattered family's American Dream

After the factory where he worked was raided, Miguel Gonzalez no longer wanted to live in fear as an undocumented immigrant. He moved his family back to Mexico. Now his daughter Casandra, an American citizen, must learn to live in a country that was never home.
After the factory where he worked was raided, Miguel Gonzalez no longer wanted to live in fear as an undocumented immigrant. He moved his family back to Mexico. Now his daughter Casandra, an American citizen, must learn to live in a country that was never home.