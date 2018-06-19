Here's what's in Trump's executive order on health care
CNNMoney's Tami Luhby explains President Trump's executive order on health care allowing small business groups, and possibly individuals, to form associations to get coverage across state lines. These plans may come with fewer benefits and could help lower costs for some, but they could drive premiums up for the sick.
