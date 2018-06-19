Feds ban device that lets Tesla users drive handsfree
Autopilot Buddy is a device that tricks a Tesla user's car into thinking the driver's hand is on the wheel. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has sent the company behind the device a cease-and-desist order, calling the gadget 'unsafe' and 'unacceptable.'
