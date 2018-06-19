Breaking News

A reach stacker transports a shipping container in a terminal at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China, on Friday, March 23, 2018. The trade conflict between China and the U.S. escalated, with Beijing announcing its first retaliation against metals levies hours after President Donald Trump outlined fresh tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese imports and pledged there's more on the way. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Trump threatens tariffs on more Chinese goods

President Trump escalated trade tensions with China when he threatened to impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese goods if Beijing follows through with its promise to retaliate against a previous round of US tariffs. CNN's Tom Foreman reports.
