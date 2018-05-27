Breaking News

    Trump tweets White House aide 'doesn't exist'

Trump tweets White House aide 'doesn't exist'

The Trump administration held a "background briefing" where a "senior White House official" provided information to reporters from The New York Times, CNN and other news outlets. Days later, President Donald Trump claimed the aide "doesn't exist." CNN's Brian Stelter explains.
Trump tweets White House aide 'doesn't exist'

