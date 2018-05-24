Video of exchange between reporters, Freeman

An entertainment producer at Chicago's WGN-TV, Tyra Martin, said she spent hours interviewing Morgan Freeman at various press junkets. Over the course of a decade, she said, she sat down with him at least nine times and grew accustomed to his comments about her appearance. But Martin made it clear in an interview with CNN that she was always "in on the joke." WGN produced videos featuring some of Freeman's remarks to Martin, describing it as him flirting with her.