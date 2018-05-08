Breaking News

NEW YORK - MAY 11: Shoppers wait in line to enter on opening day of the new Nordstrom Rack store May 11, 2010 in New York City. The 32,000-square-foot basement discount store in Manhattan's Union Square is Nordstrom's first store in New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
    Nordstrom Rack apologizes for accusing black teens of stealing

Three black teenagers were wrongly accused of steeling by employees at a Nordstrom Rack in Missouri. They say they were shopping for prom. The president of the company flew in to offer a face-to-face apology.
