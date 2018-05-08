Nordstrom Rack apologizes for accusing black teens of stealing
Three black teenagers were wrongly accused of steeling by employees at a Nordstrom Rack in Missouri. They say they were shopping for prom. The president of the company flew in to offer a face-to-face apology.
