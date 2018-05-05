Breaking News

Redskins cheerleaders
    NFL cheerleaders: Topless photo shoot crossed the line

The Washington Redskins took their cheerleaders to Costa Rica, collected their passports upon arrival, and proceeded to conduct a photo shoot for a calendar that was worthy of Playboy Magazine -- all under the leering gaze of favored male ticket holders, according to the New York Times.
