Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Uber passenger alleging rape speaks

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Uber passenger alleging rape speaks

CNN has documented at least 103 Uber drivers in the U.S. who have been accused of sexually assaulting or abusing passengers in the past four years. A passenger who says she was raped shares her story. The criminal case against the driver has been dismissed.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (16 Videos)

See More

Uber passenger alleging rape speaks

CNN has documented at least 103 Uber drivers in the U.S. who have been accused of sexually assaulting or abusing passengers in the past four years. A passenger who says she was raped shares her story. The criminal case against the driver has been dismissed.
Source: CNN