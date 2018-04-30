Breaking News

    A first Uber ride ends in sexual assault charge

CNN has documented at least 103 Uber drivers in the U.S. who have been accused of sexually assaulting or abusing passengers in the past four years. A passenger who is suing Uber sat down to share her story. Her driver is charged with felony sexual battery and is awaiting trial.
