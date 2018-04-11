Baron Davis: Media needs better diversity

Former NBA All-Star Baron Davis is on a mission to increase positive representations of people of color and women in media. He sits down with CNNMoney's Ahiza Garcia to discuss how his production companies are creating content with a focus on empowerment.
