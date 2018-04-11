Breaking News

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 25: Baron Davis #5 of the Los Angeles Clippers at American Airlines Center on January 25, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

    Baron Davis: Media needs better diversity

Former NBA All-Star Baron Davis is on a mission to increase positive representations of people of color and women in media. He sits down with CNNMoney's Ahiza Garcia to discuss how his production companies are creating content with a focus on empowerment.
