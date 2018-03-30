SpaceX tries, fails to catch part of a rocket with a net
SpaceX just had another successful rocket launch off the coast of California, sending a group of satellites into orbit. The company tried to catch the nose cone of the rocket with a giant ship named Mr. Steven.
