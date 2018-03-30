US trade with China, explained

President Trump is imposing tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports to the US, heightening fears about a trade war between the world's two biggest economies. CNNMoney's Vanessa Yurkevich explains what your life could look like if Chinese products get more expensive.
President Trump is imposing tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports to the US, heightening fears about a trade war between the world's two biggest economies. CNNMoney's Vanessa Yurkevich explains what your life could look like if Chinese products get more expensive.