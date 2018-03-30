Breaking News

TOPSHOT - A vendor picks up a 100 yuan note above a newspaper featuring a photo of US president-elect Donald Trump, at a news stand in Beijing on November 10, 2016. The world's second-largest economy is US president-elect Donald Trump's designated bogeyman, threatening it on the campaign trail with tariffs for stealing American jobs, but analysts say US protectionism could create opportunities for Beijing. / AFP / GREG BAKER (Photo credit should read GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images)
    US trade with China, explained

President Trump is imposing tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports to the US, heightening fears about a trade war between the world's two biggest economies. CNNMoney's Vanessa Yurkevich explains what your life could look like if Chinese products get more expensive.
Source: CNNMoney

