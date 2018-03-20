Scientist: Didn't know data used to target voters

The data scientist, Aleksandr Kogan, who gathered info on millions of Americans for Cambridge Analytica, the controversial data firm that worked for Trump's presidential campaign, says he didn't know what they would do with the Facebook user data he collected.
