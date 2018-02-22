Breaking News

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 08: Kerri Walsh Jennings of United States celebrates during the Women's Beach Volleyball preliminary round Pool C match against Fan Wang and Yuan Yue of China on Day 3 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Beach Volleyball Arena on August 8, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Kerri Walsh Jennings was warned to not get pregnant

Beach volleyball legend Kerri Walsh Jennings was six weeks pregnant when she won a gold medal in the London Olympics - but she says she was warned to hold off on starting a family or she may lose her sponsors. She sits down with CNNMoney's Ahiza Garcia to talk about the challenges of being a mother and a professional athlete.
