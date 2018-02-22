Kerri Walsh Jennings was warned to not get pregnant
Beach volleyball legend Kerri Walsh Jennings was six weeks pregnant when she won a gold medal in the London Olympics - but she says she was warned to hold off on starting a family or she may lose her sponsors. She sits down with CNNMoney's Ahiza Garcia to talk about the challenges of being a mother and a professional athlete.
