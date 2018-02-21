Breaking News

    How opioid addiction is hurting businesses

Many business owners say they're struggling to find workers. The economy is strong, but the labor force participation rate is near a forty-year low. Where have all the workers gone? One factor -- the opioid epidemic. The human tragedy is also an economic crisis. Christine Romans talks to business owners about the search for the missing workers.
Source: CNNMoney

How opioid addiction is hurting businesses

