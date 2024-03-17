Video Ad Feedback
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
Today on CNN 10, we give you the latest on the extreme weather conditions seen throughout the country, which included tornadoes ripping through the states of Indiana and Ohio. Next, we head to Thailand where that country is dealing with pollution and air quality problems. Then, we head to a Massachusetts private boarding school that banned the use of smartphones. We learn why this school enforced this ban and get reactions from their students. And before you go, we'll explain why a beekeeper is creating a lot of buzz on the internet at a tennis match in California! All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.
