Video Ad Feedback
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
Today on CNN 10, we breakdown President Joe Biden's third State of the Union speech as he faces reelection in November. Biden spoke on issues relating to the economy, democracy here in the US and overseas, and criticized former President Donald Trump without using his name. Then, we head to London, where a small team of clockmakers have the responsibility of adjusting 2,000 clocks at the Palace of Westminster for when both Daylight Saving Time begins and ends. And before you go, we show you footage of a gray whale spotted in the Atlantic Ocean, an animal that hasn't been seen in that part of the world in 200 years! All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.
10:00 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
10:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why sailor who became first US woman to race solo around world cried upon return
03:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Whale that vanished from Atlantic spotted again after 200+ years
00:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Visitors flock to see and smell this stinking flower bloom
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How this new methane satellite will hold government and companies accountable
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how popcorn is helping the livelihood for those with autism and developmental disabilities
04:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Kara Swisher rapid-fires her honest opinion of different tech leaders
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dubai food influencer reveals a hidden gem
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sidner asks Wayne Newton which Rat Pack member partied hardest. Hear his reply
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Caitlin Clark says she wants to 'soak in the moment' after setting record
00:38
Now playing- Source: KGAN
Video Ad Feedback
See how Billy Joel returned to the world of music videos with AI
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'SNL' pokes fun at Mayorkas. See his response
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how a deepfake Biden robocall became a magician's most famous illusion
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Shorts and shirts added to beloved children's books amid Florida book bans
03:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Monica Lewinsky is the new face of a major fashion brand
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A robot traveled to the deep sea. See what it found
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN