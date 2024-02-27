Video Ad Feedback
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
Today on CNN 10, we cover the Supreme Court's review of US laws governing social media and the implications for freedom of speech online. Then, CNN's Jake Tapper takes us inside the Los Angeles housing program aimed at tackling a homelessness crisis in the second-largest US city. Next, check out the Houston habitats where you can apply to live like a "Martian" for a NASA experiment. And finally, see the World War II-era bomb found intact that caused thousands to evacuate from southwest England. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.
10:00 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
10:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Monica Lewinsky is the new face of a major fashion brand
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A robot traveled to the deep sea. See what it found
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: Tesla Cybertruck reviews from both Elon Musk fans and haters
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Taylor Swift's heartwarming surprise for 9-year-old with brain cancer
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dubai food influencer reveals a hidden gem
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Experts warn one of world's largest cities may be out of water by summer
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What we know about the suspect in death of Augusta University student
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
College DEI programs are under attack. Here's why
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See rare experience at Death Valley National Park
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why it's so difficult to land on the moon
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trial around legendary musician's killing reveals his double life
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Over 27 million California residents are under flood watches. CNN meteorologist explains
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See permission slip needed for some Miami students to read book by Black author
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Does your coworker smell? Hear what a NYT columnist says you should do
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows surgeons remotely controlling robot to perform simulated surgery in space
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN