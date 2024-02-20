Video Ad Feedback
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
Today on CNN 10, we highlight why the US is proposing a temporary ceasefire in Gaza to the United Nations Security Council and why it's different from similar plans introduced by other countries. Next, as a 5,000-pound European Space Agency satellite makes a fiery reentry through Earth's atmosphere, we examine how scientists are working to deal with the astronomical number of man-made objects orbiting the planet. Finally, CNN's Jeanne Moos gets to the bottom of an underwater investigation that's baffling staffers at an aquarium in North Carolina. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.
10:00 - Source: CNN
