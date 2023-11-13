CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes

Video Ad Feedback
Today on CNN 10, a volcano could erupt in Iceland at any moment and thousands of people were told to evacuate. Then, a rapidly approaching deadline for a federal funding plan could result in a government shutdown later this week. Also, flag football is coming to the 2028 Olympic Games and a pond that'll tickle you pink, all on today's episode of CNN 10.
