CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes

Today on CNN 10, we're looking at more potential strikes in America as health care workers for Kaiser Permanente plan to join a list of industries in the past few months to head to the picket line. Then CNN 10 is learning about bed bugs in Paris. Will the city get rid of them before the Olympics next summer? And we'll hear an emotional interview from CNN Senior Correspondent Sara Sidner on how she copes with fear while reporting from dangerous situations. All that and a look at what some are calling the concert venue of the future.
