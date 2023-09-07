Video Ad Feedback
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
Today on CNN 10, there's a U.S. presidential election happening in 2024 and a new CNN poll is taking a look at how Americans are feeling about the current direction of the country. Then, CNN 10 is looking at a golf course that's getting a makeover with our Call To Earth series. All that and a record breaking baseball game on today's episode.
10:00 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
10:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Diarrhea all the way through the airplane': Flight turns back due to health incident
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Videos show Burning Man festival after heavy rain
00:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Catch of a lifetime': Watch hunters catch 900-pound alligator
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'We can't trust what we see': James Cameron on video and AI
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Aftermath of natural disasters leaves homeowners scrambling to find insurance
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dr. Fauci responds to study that says masks didn't work
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Mexican town break the record for the world's largest string cheese ball
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what this thief stopped to do when he broke into a hotel
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what Prigozhin purportedly said days before his death
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
He proposed to her over an airport's PA system. See her response
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment India becomes 4th country to land on the moon
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See burning space debris light up Melbourne's night sky
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sea lions sickened by toxic algae released back into ocean
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the dangerous and unusual projectile that launched into woman's car
01:24
Now playing- Source: KSAT
Video Ad Feedback
News anchor stunned by on-camera proposal
01:40
Now playing- Source: WRCB