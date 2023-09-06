Video Ad Feedback
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
Today on CNN 10, we're learning about a country in Central Africa where the nation's military recently took over ending the previous family's decades of rule. Then, CNN 10 is headed to the floating city of Venice which could soon charge some visitors a fee to help discourage people from visiting during the busiest times of the year. And then we're looking at sneaky germs hiding where you can't see them. All that and a dog orchestra on today's episode.
10:00 - Source: CNN
