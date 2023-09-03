Video Ad Feedback
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
Today on CNN 10, we're looking at the thousands of Burning Man festival attendees sheltering in place in the remote area of Nevada. How did 0.8 inches of rain in just 24 hours strand so many people? Then we'll check in on four astronauts who touched down in Florida after six months on the International Space Station. And we'll learn about a different type of touchdown when we examine whether football can be played safely.
10:00 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
10:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Videos show Burning Man festival after heavy rain
00:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Catch of a lifetime': Watch hunters catch 900-pound alligator
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'We can't trust what we see': James Cameron on video and AI
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Aftermath of natural disasters leaves homeowners scrambling to find insurance
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dr. Fauci responds to study that says masks didn't work
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Mexican town break the record for the world's largest string cheese ball
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what this thief stopped to do when he broke into a hotel
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what Prigozhin purportedly said days before his death
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
He proposed to her over an airport's PA system. See her response
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment India becomes 4th country to land on the moon
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See burning space debris light up Melbourne's night sky
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sea lions sickened by toxic algae released back into ocean
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the dangerous and unusual projectile that launched into woman's car
01:24
Now playing- Source: KSAT
Video Ad Feedback
News anchor stunned by on-camera proposal
01:40
Now playing- Source: WRCB
Video Ad Feedback
Food festival's main attraction won't appear this year. Here's why
03:44
Now playing- Source: CNN