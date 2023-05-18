CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
Today CNN 10 heads to Capitol Hill where congressional leaders are deeply concerned with the risks of artificial intelligence or AI. During a Senate panel hearing, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman urged lawmakers to regulate AI, describing the technology's current boom as a potential "printing press moment" but it's a moment that he says requires safeguards. And before you go, CNN 10 congratulates Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin for winning this year's George Halas Award, which is given to the NFL player, coach or staffer "who overcomes the most adversity to succeed." All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.
10:00 - Source: CNN
