CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
CNN 10 gives you a complete wrap up with the big moments from King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation from London. Then CNN 10 explains how Americans will continue to pay more from their pockets on mortgages, car loans, and credit card bills. This comes after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the 10th consecutive time in the past year. And before you go, CNN 10 shows you how a teen in the state of Washington arrives to his prom not in a limo or bus, but in a tank! All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.
10:00 - Source: CNN
