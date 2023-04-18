CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
Today CNN 10 is looking at population size in India and China. While both countries have more than 1.4 billion people, India is set to overtake China as the world's most populous nation this year. Then, CNN 10 is looking at California's Central Valley, where severe rain has changed the terrain. Plus, the latest news on SpaceX's Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, and when it will launch. All that and cardboard boats that are trying to float, on this episode of CNN 10.
