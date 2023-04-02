ten.0403orig_00082616.png
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
Today CNN 10 is looking at deadly tornadoes impacting communities in the South and Midwest regions of the United States. More than fifty tornado reports were recorded Friday in at least seven states causing severe damage and destruction. Then, CNN 10 has the story on former president Donald Trump who is expected to appear in a New York courtroom tomorrow following a formal criminal charge late last week by a Manhattan grand jury. Plus, we'll catch up with Nelly Cheboi, who was named CNN Hero of the Year for her nonprofit Techlit. All that and an update on all things March Madness on this episode of CNN 10.
10:00 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
ten.0403orig_00082616.png
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
10:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gwyneth Paltrow reacts as the verdict in her trial is announced, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow won her court battle over a 2016 ski collision at a posh Utah ski resort after a jury decided Thursday that the movie star wasn't at fault for the crash. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)
Watch: Juror from trial involving Gwyneth Paltrow speaks to CNN
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
GOP reaction to Trump indictment
GOP lawmaker hands out 'indict this!' ham sandwiches on Capitol Hill
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lila Varisco
5-year-old makes over $3,000 purchase on her mom's Amazon account
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap 033023 Clip 1 16x9
What companies might lose by forcing workers back to the office
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this April 2018 photo, former President Donald Trump listens during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House.
Listen to Trump's defiant message after being indicted
03:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 032323 clip 2 fix 16x9
This company was once called the future of media. Now it's struggling to pay its bills
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A general view of Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World Resort on March 03, 2022 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Disney quietly takes power from Florida governor's board
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bernie sanders howard schultz SPLIT
Watch Sanders grill ex-Starbucks CEO on union-busting tactics
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kevin o'leary ctm iso 3 29 23
'Shark Tank' star reacts to Senate hearing on bank failures
05:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pope Francis arrives to lead his weekly general audience in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican on October 21, 2020. (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO / AFP) (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)
Tech expert weighs in on viral AI-generated photo of the Pope
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab WTVA meteorologist
Meteorologist explains why he prayed on live television
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tucker carlson jon stewart SPLIT
Zakaria asks Jon Stewart about Tucker Carlson 'borrowing from his playbook'
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Douyin TikTok comparison Wang pkg vpx
See how TikTok compares to China's heavily censored version, Douyin
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Harry Enten AC360 vpx
Here's how much it costs to fly to space
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tapper 10 year Lead split vpx
'What the hell?': Tapper reacts to show's first episode 10 years later
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN