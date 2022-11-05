Singer Aaron Carter dead at 34
Aaron Carter, a singer who first found fame as a boy with pop songs like "I Want Candy," has died at age 34, a source close to the family told CNN. Authorities gave no information about a possible cause of death. CNN's Chloe Melas reports.
01:29 - Source: CNN
