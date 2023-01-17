See the first electrified and fastest-accelerating Corvette
70 years after the first Corvette was unveiled, General Motors gives its American sports car a hybrid upgrade. The 2024 E-Ray is the first-ever all-wheel drive and electrified Corvette. CNN's Peter Valdes-Dapena reports.
01:16 - Source: CNN Business
