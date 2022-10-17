Watch the first electric Rolls-Royce illuminate its doors and ceiling
Rolls-Royce's first electric vehicle, Spectre, is a luxurious 'super coupé' that teases the full electric lineup the brand promises to deliver by 2030.
00:57 - Source: CNN Business
Mission Ahead 17 videos
Watch the first electric Rolls-Royce illuminate its doors and ceiling
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Watch this rocket ignite using fuel that you can eat
05:10
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Can't sleep? This band-aid-like sleep tracker can help find out why
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how startup BIOMILQ is making 'human milk' in the lab
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness
Startup jumping into space race with 3D printed rockets
04:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
This company wants to cut your grocery bill in half
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Your next cup of coffee could be made without coffee beans
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
This new technology can power thousands of homes
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
These goggles helped a blind man see after 40 years
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Six rotors. 200mph. This electric helicopter may be the future of transportation
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
She survived a suicide bomb. Now her app is helping keep other Afghans safe
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Hear from the first all-civilian crew before they go into orbit
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's how you can experience zero gravity without going to space
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Watch how Hurricane Sam was filmed like never before
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
See what Virgin Hyperloop could look like in the future
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
This company uses space-age tech to cut your air conditioning bill
04:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
How these startups are tackling high drug costs in the US
04:56
Now playing- Source: CNN Business